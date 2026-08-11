Janell Heidecker, 87, of Algona, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Titonka Care Center. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2026; at 10:30 AM, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Buffalo Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 PM Friday, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center.

Janell Faye Heidecker was born on March 2, 1939, in Thompson, to George and Ruth (Fisher) Heitland. She grew up in Buffalo Center, where she attended Buffalo Center High School, graduating in 1956. She continued her education at Waldorf College and later graduated from Mankato State College. Janell started teaching in Cylinder, in 1958, for 2 years. She later taught in Britt, in 1960 for 6 years, and later taught in Rake. Janell taught 1st and 2nd grade.

Janell met Ivan Heidecker, and the two were married on April 7, 1963. Together, they began their life and raised their family in Buffalo Center, and Forest City, before settling in Lakota. They were blessed with three children: Tracy, Troy, and Tim.

After spending time at home raising her children, Janell returned to the classroom as a teachers aide in Lakota, and with the North Iowa School District. Teaching was an important part of Janell’s life, and she dedicated many years to her students.

Outside of work, Janell enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and having coffee with the ladies. She loved ceramics, reading romance crime novels, and collecting Santas. In retirement, one of her greatest joys was watching her grandchildren participate in their many sporting activities.

Janell is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Jeff) Johnson; son, Tim (Shannon) Heidecker; five grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley) Johnson, Tara Hartmann, Tori Johnson, Jake Heidecker, Zach Heidecker; and five great-grandchildren, including Taelynn and Dax Johnson, and Jensen, Dekker, and Mac Hartmann. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Bill Mountain and Harlan Melz, and sister-in-law, Adelia Heitland, along with other extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Heidecker; her son, Troy Heidecker; her parents; her siblings, Greg Heitland, Dennis Heitland, Diane Mountain, Connie Melz, Terry Heitland, and Patty Dontje; and other loved ones.