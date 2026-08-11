Hoover Elementary Families to Beautify School Grounds Ahead of New Academic Year

Families, students, and community partners will gather at Hoover Elementary in Mason City on Wednesday, August 12, for a hands-on Day of Service to prepare the school grounds and courtyard for the upcoming school year.

Organized by the North Iowa Addiction Prevention Alliance (NIAPA) through a Volunteer Iowa grant, the event brings neighborhood families together to roll up their sleeves for weed pulling, gravel raking, hedge trimming, and landscaping. The initiative serves as an early local project under the national 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance movement, adapting the effort to ensure facilities are refreshed before students return to the classroom later this month.

“Hoover families take immense pride in their school,” said Kelli Gerdes, population health manager at CG Public Health & NIAPA coalition member. “This Day of Service is about building strong connections between families, neighbors, and our school community while creating an inviting campus for our kids on day one.”

Following the grounds work, participating families will gather for a community picnic and entertainment provided by local partners Chick-fil-A and Joy Supply Co.