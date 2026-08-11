Hancock County Addresses Nuisance Issues

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors met on Monday over problem properties in Duncan and Hayfield. According to the supervisors, the properties are in some cases run down and full of vermin.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons stated that since action had initially been taken, some property owners are working toward making their situation better while still others have taken little or no action.

Supervisor and Chairman Bud Jermeland took motions to delay further action for a week to allow for property owners to either begin or finish work on their properties.

Jermeland stated that two properties in Duncan have not complied at all and are under greater scrutiny by the county to clean up their land. If the property owners do not comply before the meeting next week, the county will take action.