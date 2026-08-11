Gregory Rayhons

Gregory P. Rayhons, 65, of Garner, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. A rosary led by the family will begin at 3:15 p.m., followed by a Scriptural wake service and a time to share remembrances.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Gregory Paul Rayhons, the son of Francis and Lois (Helps) Rayhons, was born on July 9, 1961, in Forest City, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Iowa. Greg graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1979 and continued his education at Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg, Iowa, where he earned an associate degree in farm management.

On August 9, 1986, Greg married the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Schmidt, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. Greg often said that he and Sandy were a team, and that partnership defined the life they built together. Their love and devotion to one another remained at the heart of Greg’s life throughout their 40 years of marriage.

Greg and Sandy first made their home in Garner, where he worked at Iowa Mold Tooling for 10 years. In 1993, they moved to an acreage northwest of Garner, where they built their home and Greg pursued one of his greatest passions: farming. He farmed and raised livestock alongside his father, Francis, and took great pride in the work, the land, and the way of life he loved so deeply. Farming was more than an occupation for Greg; it was an important part of who he was.

Family was at the heart of Greg’s life. He treasured his time with Sandy, his children, and especially his grandchildren, who brought him tremendous joy. He loved doing puzzles, watching movies, painting barn quilts, listening to country music, and attending the Winstock Country Music Festival and other concerts.

Greg’s Catholic faith was a guiding force throughout his life. He was a devoted and active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where he served as a lector, usher, and Faith Formation teacher. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was deeply involved with Catholic HEART Workcamp, where he became a mentor and source of encouragement to many young people. Greg had a gift for making people feel welcome, often leading with a smile and a genuine interest in those around him. Through his faith, service, and quiet example, he made a lasting impact on countless people in his church and community.

For 20 years, Greg lived with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer. His faith and Sandy’s unwavering support remained sources of strength and resilience throughout those years.

Greg is survived by his wife, Sandy, of Garner, Iowa; three children, Alesha (Terrell) Lentz of Forest City, Iowa, and their two children, Faith and Addison; Brianna (Ben) Marso of St. Joseph, Iowa, and their four children, Oliver, Eli, Gloria, and Reuben; and Trevor Rayhons (Brian Englar) of Chicago, Illinois; his mother, Lois Rayhons of Garner, Iowa; siblings, Julie (Todd) Baker of Algona, Iowa, Susan (Tim) Speers of Storm Lake, Iowa, Jerome (Tracey) Rayhons of Altoona, Iowa, Lisa Rayhons of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Laurie Merryman of Maxwell, Iowa; his father-in-law, George Schmidt of Garner, Iowa; Sandy’s brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews; and extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis; an infant sister, Katherine; his brothers, Steven and David Rayhons; a nephew, Clinton Rayhons; and his mother-in-law, Arlene Schmidt.