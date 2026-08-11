Forest City Benefits from Internship Program
The Forest City Council was apprised of the hard work and success of their intern this summer. City Administrator Tony Mikes explained to the city that the program was very successful.
The city has been moving toward a more user friendly website with additional features not found in the current website. There still remains a few items that need to be done according to Mikes.
The city may continue to utilize the intern program in future years.
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