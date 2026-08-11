Winners

Congratulations to Wendy Grove of Britt!

Wendy and a guest will travel to somewhere in the lower 48 for 4 days and 3 nights on KIOW and our great sponsors!  

Jared Allen Jared Allen5 hours agoLast Updated: August 11, 2026
Wendy Grove, with KIOW Station Manager Karl Wooldridge

Congratuations to Wendy Grove of Britt, the winner of our Red, White and Win contest!  Wendy and a guest will travel to somewhere in the lower 48 for 4 days and 3 nights on KIOW and our great sponsors!

Watch the video of the BIG moment when Wendy knew she was our big winner!

Red, White and Win is presented in part by our other great sponsors!

Emporium Furniture & Mattress
H&R Block Forest City
Swenson’s Hardware
Good Samaritan Society – Forest City
Weavers Leather Store
T&T Designs
County Line Seeds
Custom Paint & Collision
MBT Bank
Hancock County Health System
Gifts Sew Sweet Print Shop & Boutique
Pyro Pete’s Fireworks
Hero’s Lounge
Trulson Auto Parts
Wilson Dental Clinic

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Jared Allen Jared Allen5 hours agoLast Updated: August 11, 2026
Jared Allen

Jared Allen

Weather enthusiast, father, husband and radio guy for KIOW and KHAM! Northiowanow.com website editor.
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