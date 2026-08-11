Winners
Congratulations to Wendy Grove of Britt!
Wendy and a guest will travel to somewhere in the lower 48 for 4 days and 3 nights on KIOW and our great sponsors!
Congratuations to Wendy Grove of Britt, the winner of our Red, White and Win contest! Wendy and a guest will travel to somewhere in the lower 48 for 4 days and 3 nights on KIOW and our great sponsors!
Watch the video of the BIG moment when Wendy knew she was our big winner!
Red, White and Win is presented in part by our other great sponsors!
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