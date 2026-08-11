Belmond Makes Changes to Parking Near Elementary School

Over the past two Belmond City Council meetings, residents and school officials have been concerned about parking at or near Jacobsen Elementary. Residents have complained to the council that 7th Street NE has become problematic with parents lining up along the road for up to an hour prior to dismissal to pick up the students.

Belmond City Manager Cody Nicholas has fielded complaints not just during meetings, but also during the business day. He took action to try and find a solution to the problem.

Concerns were not limited to just 7th Street NE according to Nicholas.

Nicholas felt that the streets should be no parking zones only during school hours. Belmnd-Klemme Community School District Superintendent Jenn Peter suggested that signs be placed along the roads reflective of the changes.

Belmond Public Works Director Justin Fournier explained that the signs would be simple to install and clearly state the hours of available parking.

The signs will be in place prior to the beginning of the school year.