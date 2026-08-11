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Forest City Announces School Bus Stops

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: August 11, 2026

School will begin in less than three weeks, but planning has been well underway for the new academic year. One area that has been worked on is the bussing of students. Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained that in town bussing won’t change much.

Some stop locations have changed according to Lehmann and both students and parents need to be aware.

Those with questions can contact the District Office.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: August 11, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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