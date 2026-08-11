Data Center Tool Available to Area Officials

Area Boards of Supervisors in both Hancock and Wright Counties have been weighing the idea of data center expansion into their counties. Both have left the issue open for further discussion and Wright County formed a committee to explore the idea further.

University of Iowa’s Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative and Tippie College of Business have created something they’re calling the “Iowa Data Center Decision Tool”. Jen Terry with the Law Initiative says it is something communities can use to help figure out what questions they should ask if or when a data center comes to town.

Amy Colbert of the business college says this tool has something artificial intelligence doesn’t.

The decision tool is available online through the Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative’s website.