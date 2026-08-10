The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 10, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by clicking the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Receive monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.

6. Consider Resolution 2026-26 for General Election question to appoint Township Trustees.

7. Approval for the Wright County Economic Development Director to submit an application for the Iowa Leadership Bootcamp 2026, an initiative offered by the Iowa Rural Development Council (IRDC) and Empower Iowa.

8. Authorization for the Board of Supervisors to sign a letter of support to accompany the grant application.

9. 9:30 a.m. Open sealed bids for the Galt Shed Property.

10. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase

the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.

11. Take action on sealed bids in reference to the Galt Shed Property.

12. Old Business.

13. New Business. 14. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. 10:00 a.m. Public hearing on DD 169 Engineer’s Report.