Mitchell Nickles

Mitchell B. Nickles, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, with a service beginning at 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion. A potluck will follow at The Crowe in Clarion.

Mitchell Blaine, son of Blaine and Dorothy (Nail) Nickles, was born on September 25, 1956 in Clarion. Mitch grew up on the farm near Galt. He attended and graduated from Clarion High School in 1975. While in high school, Mitch was active in 4-H showing cattle and tractors at the Wright County Fair and the Iowa State Fair.

After high school, Mitch worked at the Galt elevator and started farming with his Dad. He eventually started Nickles Cable Services as a side business, climbing towers in random small towns all across Iowa. After Blaine’s passing in 2010, Mitch took over the family’s farming.

In 1992, Mitch was married to Patty Meija. They were blessed with their daughter, Lakota, in 1995.

Over the years, Mitch enjoyed riding his motorcycle to Sturgis and ABATE rallies, as well as taking road trips across the country. He also spent his time participating in tractor pulls and racing. He inherited a fondness for flea markets, and auctions from his Dad, always on the lookout for a unique antique or a rock to add to his collection. Music was always playing in his house, vehicles, shop, and tractors. He enjoyed attending live shows and even helping run sound for different events. He was very proud of the day he hung out with Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top all day at the fair before realizing it was him.

Mitch was a man of few words, but had a quick wit and was known for his memorable one-liners that could bring a smile or laugh at just the right moment. He listened intently and laughed easily. He was a loyal friend to many and valued the relationships he built throughout his life. He was always willing to open his heart and his home to anyone who needed a helping hand. Above all else, his daughter was the light of his life.

Mitch is survived by his daughter Lakota Nickles and soon-to-be son-in-law Charlie Fox of Fort Dodge; grandchildren Elijah and soon-to-be-granddaughter Addi; siblings Mark (Deb) Lowry, Renee Von Hagen, and Mickey (Steve) Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy Nail and Blaine (Melvene) Nickles and sister Marlene Mosher.