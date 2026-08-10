Kicks for Kids Shoe Drive Gives 1,050+ North Iowa Kids New Shoes for School

MASON CITY, Iowa — More than 1,050 North Central Iowa children will start the school year with new shoes on their feet, thanks to the United Way of North Central Iowa’s annual Kicks for Kids Shoe Drive.

The 2026 drive included three distribution events across the region. The first was held July 21 in Mason City, followed by events in Charles City and Forest City on Aug. 6.

Local businesses, organizations and community members donated shoes and support for the effort, allowing more than 1,050 children to pick out a new pair ahead of the school year.

“The Kicks for Kids Shoe Drive is a great example of what can happen when our community comes together to support local children and families,” United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends said. “Every pair of shoes represents a child who can walk into the new school year feeling prepared, confident and cared for. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make this year’s events possible.”

Volunteers contributed more than 300 hours to the drive, according to the United Way of North Central Iowa. Their work included sorting and organizing shoes, preparing for the distribution events, and assisting families and children at each of the three sites.

Organizers said the program’s impact extends beyond footwear. Properly fitting shoes help children participate fully in school and other everyday activities, according to the United Way of North Central Iowa.

The organization thanked the sponsors, donors, volunteers and community partners who supported the 2026 drive.

More information about the United Way of North Central Iowa is available at unitedwaynci.org.

United Way of North Central Iowa works to improve lives and strengthen communities across the region by connecting people, organizations and resources to address local needs, according to the organization.