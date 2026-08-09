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Sunday Talk: Grassley on the Farm Bill and Mail in Voting

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: August 5, 2026

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters on various issues before the United States Senate. Topics included the Farm Bill, the Sanders-Grassley Audit the Pentagon ActTodd Blanche’s nomination to be U.S. Attorney General, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Iran and mail-in voting.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: August 5, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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