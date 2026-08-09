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Sunday Talk: Grassley on the Farm Bill and Mail in Voting
U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters on various issues before the United States Senate. Topics included the Farm Bill, the Sanders-Grassley Audit the Pentagon Act, Todd Blanche’s nomination to be U.S. Attorney General, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Iran and mail-in voting.
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