Secretary Naig Invites Fairgoers to Get into the “Fair Spirit” with Choose Iowa at the 2026 Iowa State Fair

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is inviting fairgoers to get into the “Fair Spirit” Choose Iowa during the 2026 Iowa State Fair, Aug. 13-23 in Des Moines. As an official sponsor of the Iowa State Fair, Choose Iowa will showcase the people, food, agriculture and traditions that make Iowa special through events, activities and experiences across the Fairgrounds.

Choose Iowa, a marketing initiative of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, Iowa made and Iowa raised food, beverages and agricultural products. Choose Iowa continues to grow, now nearly 360 members statewide representing farms, food and beverage businesses, processors, horticulture and other Iowa entrepreneurs.

“The Iowa State Fair has always been a celebration of the people, food, agriculture, and traditions that make Iowa special, and that makes it a perfect place to experience Choose Iowa,” said Secretary Naig. “As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, we have an opportunity to honor the generations of farmers who have built and sustained this country while supporting the farmers, entrepreneurs and small businesses who are carrying that spirit forward. Choose Iowa continues to grow as more Iowans take an interest in where their food comes from, who produces it and how they can support farms and businesses in their own communities. Whether you want to learn something new, meet Iowa family farmers, eat local or discover locally grown and made products, there will be plenty of ways to get into the Fair Spirit with Choose Iowa.”

Fairgoers will have numerous opportunities to experience Choose Iowa throughout the 2026 Iowa State Fair:

Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food Contest

The Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food Contest makes eating local easy by highlighting fair food menu items made using ingredients sourced from Iowa. This year, a record 37 Iowa State Fair vendors are participating. Fairgoers will be invited to cast their votes for their favorite fair food featuring Iowa ingredients using signage at participating food stands through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The food stand with the winning Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food will be recognized on Friday, Aug. 21, when the Iowa State Fair’s Best New Food is announced. A map showing all participating food locations featuring Iowa ingredients will be available on the Iowa State Fair website and participating foods will be listed in the Fair’s mobile app.

The Kitchen: Choose Iowa Presents…

Looking for air conditioning and free food samples at the Fair? Choose Iowa will present free cooking demonstrations and food presentations daily at 1 p.m. in The Kitchen inside the Maytag Family Theatre Building. Best of all, fairgoers can enjoy free samples while learning new ways to prepare and enjoy Iowa grown and raised ingredients. The Kitchen is located on the Grand Concourse between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources building and Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies. Choose Iowa members, chefs and culinary professionals from across Iowa will be featured throughout the 11-day Fair.

Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1:00 p.m.

“Meal Prepping with Chicken: Making the Most of the Whole Bird”

Learn how to make the most of a whole chicken with tasty, simple recipes that stretch into multiple meals, including chicken Caesar salad, chicken taco soup and BBQ chicken sandwiches. The demonstration will feature Choose Iowa members Ashley Wenke of Pleasant Grove Homestead and Chef Andrea Love of Dinner Delights, who will share practical ideas for turning one chicken into delicious meals the whole family can enjoy.

Friday, Aug. 14 at 1:00 p.m.

“Drink Your Greens! Berry Fresh Smoothie Secrets with Fresh Wheatgrass Girl”

Learn how to blend a delicious and nutritious smoothie featuring Iowa-grown wheatgrass and berries! Choose Iowa member Kerri Rush, owner of Fresh Wheatgrass Girl, is a farmer, chef and small business owner who will share the nutritional benefits of wheatgrass and demonstrate an easy way to incorporate it into a smoothie the whole family can enjoy.

Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

“Home Grown Bites: Granola Bars with Iowa Ingredients”

Kayley Zanker and Emma Martin earned a top 10 finish at the National FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) competition, where they were challenged to create a healthy snack featuring local ingredients. Now, they’re bringing their award-winning idea to the 2026 Iowa State Fair! Join Kayley and Emma as they share their “Home Grown Bites” recipe, highlighting how local ingredients can make for a healthy and delicious snack.

Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:00 p.m.

“So You Think You Know Corn?”

Discover new ways to enjoy one of Iowa’s most beloved and versatile ingredients: corn! Join Chef Jacob Schroeder, owner of Choose Iowa member Crafted Food Services, for a cooking demonstration featuring fresh ideas, local ingredients and free samples. Crafted Food Services specializes in farm-to-table cuisine showcasing locally grown and raised ingredients.

Monday, Aug. 17 at 1:00 p.m.

“Shrimp and Grits: An Iowa Twist on a Southern Classic”

Learn how to make a delicious shrimp and grits dish featuring Iowa ingredients, then stick around to sample it yourself! The demonstration will feature three Choose Iowa members: Chef Andrea Love of Dinner Delights, Midland Co. Seafood, and Early Morning Harvest.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 1:00 p.m.

“The All Iowa Meal”

Brisket, cheesy potatoes, sweet corn and pie! It doesn’t get much more Iowan than that! Join us in The Kitchen as vendors from Choose Iowa member Fort Dodge Farmers Market show how this classic Iowa meal comes together using locally grown and raised ingredients.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 1:00 p.m.

“Pork to Plate”

See Iowa pork go from butcher block to the perfect bite! Join Choose Iowa members Calvin Schnucker of The Good Butcher as he demonstrates how to break down a locally raised hog, and MasterChef Grant Gillon as he shares tips for cooking pork to the ideal temperature for a delicious result.

Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1:00 p.m.

“Learn to Cook with Iowa Ingredients”

Build confidence in the kitchen with simple cooking techniques and easy meal ideas featuring Iowa-grown ingredients. Tom Keinert, Health and Human Sciences Educator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will demonstrate practical skills you can use at home while preparing a delicious meal. Ingredient sources for this presentation will include Choose Iowa members from around the Ames area including Red Granite Farm and the Iowa State University Horticulture Research Station.

Friday, Aug. 21 at 1:00 p.m.

“Liquid Gold: Cooking with Beef Tallow”

Discover the tips, tricks and benefits of cooking with beef tallow! Choose Iowa members West River Meats and H & D Tallow Co. will will demonstrate ways to use this traditional cooking fat, with the Iowa Beef Council sharing nutritional information and additional insights along the way.

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1:00 p.m.

Old-Fashioned Iowa Apple Pie

Learn the tips and tricks for making the perfect Iowa apple pie from scratch! Choose Iowa member The Pie Lady will guide you through every step of the pie-making process while featuring Iowa ingredients, including locally rendered lard, Iowa apples and vodka distilled from Iowa-grown grains. Come discover the secrets to creating a flaky crust and classic Iowa apple pie.

Sunday, Aug. 23 at 1:00 p.m.

“Farm-to-Table Sourdough Pizza”

Learn how to make homemade pizza featuring local ingredients! Nina Harris of Choose Iowa member Home Kneads will share the secrets of sourdough and walk fairgoers through the pizza-making process from start to finish. Come learn a few new techniques and, of course, stick around for a taste!

Farm to Fair – America’s Picnic

Choose Iowa will present Farm to Fair – America’s Picnic on Sunday, Aug. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Alliant Energy Landing. The special event will bring Iowa farmers and consumers together around the dinner table for an evening of food, family and farming. One hundred winners were selected to receive a pair of seats at the dinner, which will feature a special four-course meal, including drinks and dessert, showcasing Iowa-grown ingredients. The meal will be prepared by acclaimed Iowa chefs and Choose Iowa members Grant Gillon, winner of Season 13 of MasterChef; Aaron Holt, owner and operator of Catering by Doolittle Farm; and Andrea Love, owner and operator of Dinner Delights in Des Moines. Farm to Fair is presented by Choose Iowa in partnership with Midwest Dairy, the Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Corn Growers Association and Iowa Egg Council.

Tips for Starting a Farm Stand

Have you ever thought about starting a farm stand or selling products directly to consumers? Choose Iowa Director Beth Romer will share practical tips and information during “Tips for Starting a Farm Stand” at noon on Friday, Aug. 14, with Laura Cunningham of SkyView Market co-presenting, and Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. with Ashley Recknor of Purple Ribbon Beef co-presenting in the new All-Iowa Classroom in the Maytag Building. Both seminars will provide information for farmers, growers and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in turning what they grow, raise or make into a direct-to-consumer business.

Iowa State Fair Farmers Market

Fairgoers can shop local and take a taste of Iowa home by visiting the Iowa State Fair Farmers Market near Gate 15. Open from 4-7 p.m., Aug. 13-22, the Farmers Market will feature locally grown fruits and vegetables, meat, fresh-cut flowers, jerky, handmade soaps and other Iowa products. The Farmers Market gives fairgoers another opportunity to meet Iowa growers and makers, discover local products and directly support Iowa farms and small businesses. Choose Iowa members Crossroads Beef and Midland Co. Seafood will be two of the vendors.

Choose Iowa on Tap

Fairgoers can raise a glass to Iowa agriculture with the 2026 Yield of Dreams corn lager at the Iowa Craft Beer Tent. The crisp, balanced and light-bodied craft lager is brewed with locally grown corn donated by 18 Iowa farm families representing crop reporting districts across the state. Yield of Dreams is a collaborative corn lager created by the Iowa Brewers Guild in partnership with Big Grove Brewery, the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and Choose Iowa. The 2026 brew came together during a collaborative Brew Day hosted in May at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City. The finished lager is 5 percent ABV and will make its 2026 debut at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 13.

Meet Choose Iowa Members in the Elwell Family Food Center

Choose Iowa will also be hard to miss in the Elwell Family Food Center, with the building’s windows showcasing the Choose Iowa brand throughout the Fair. Fairgoers can meet the local family farmers and business owners behind Choose Iowa during both weekends of the Fair.

Choose Iowa Day at the Blue Ribbon Kids’ Club

Choose Iowa will be featured at the Blue Ribbon Kids’ Club at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at the Fun Forest Stage southeast of the Agriculture Building. Kids will have an opportunity to meet an Iowa farmer, learn more about what farmers do each day and participate in a fun farm-related activity.

Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Recognition

Secretary Naig will recognize 17 Iowa students whose artwork was selected for the 2026-2027 special-edition Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar during a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, on the stage in the Agriculture Building. Free copies of the special-edition calendar will be available to fairgoers while supplies last at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s booth in the Agriculture Building.

Choose Iowa in the Agriculture Building

When stopping in the Agriculture Building to see the world-famous Butter Cow or get an egg on a stick, fairgoers can look for Choose Iowa banners in the center of the building. Visitors can stop by the free “Picture Yourself in Iowa Agriculture” photo booth and select from numerous fun agriculture-themed backgrounds. Informational displays will also feature facts about Iowa agriculture and the many commodities and products produced across the state. To commemorate America’s 250th birthday, fairgoers can also pick up a free special-edition commemorative cup co-branded with Choose Iowa and America250, as well as a free special-edition Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar, while supplies last.

Learn more about Choose Iowa and its activities at the 2026 Iowa State Fair by visiting ChooseIowa.com.