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Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Early August Fishing Rated Good

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: August 6, 2026

Stop by the aquarium (in the DNR building near the west entrance) at this year’s Iowa State Fair, August 13-23. It’s open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Celebrate a century of aquarium history and memories at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 at the Courtyard StageLearn about the aquarium’s most famous resident, Oscar the lake sturgeon and fun facts about the building’s history and unique architectural design.

2026 Courtyard Schedule

Area Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

  • Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the mid-70s on most area lakes. Last updated on 08/06/2026

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore near patches of vegetation, from the stone piers in Town Bay; and near the rock piles from boat. Use a piece of crawler on a jig. Most fish are 7-inches.
  • Channel Catfish – Fair: Pick up catfish from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom.
  • Walleye – Slow: Try drifting or trolling along the dredge cuts and the rock piles in the east basin.

Crawford Creek Impoundment (Ida)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills along the weedlines in 5-10 feet of water and near submerged brush piles. Bigger fish are 7- to 8-inches long.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 74.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler on the bottom.
  • Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye off shore near the dredge cuts. Use crankbaits, a jig tipped with a minnow fished just off the bottom, or a bottom bouncer with a crawler harness.

Swan Lake (Carroll)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 74.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Black Bullhead – Fair: Catch 10- to 11-inch bullhead from shore along the jetties; use a piece of crawler fished on or near the bottom.
  • Bluegill – Slow

Clear Lake Management District

  • Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026

Beeds Lake (Franklin)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 74.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 0.88 inch above crest. Water clarity is around 18 inches.

  • Walleye – Fair: Try slip bobber fishing near the rock reefs and submerged vegetation. Best bite is early morning.
  • Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching mostly 7- to 8-inch fish.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Lower Pine Lake (Hardin)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

  • Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 4.84 feet.

Spirit Lake Management District

  • Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures are in the low to mid-70s with the cooler nights. Water levels are just below crest. The bite is fairly good for most species. Last updated on 08/06/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

The bass and panfish bite is good.

  • Pumpkinseed – Good: Fish are biting in and around the docks.

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Little Swan Lake (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 73.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

A lot of vegetation is reaching the surface, making navigation by boat more difficult.

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 80.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake currently has a slight algae bloom.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 82.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Elevated levels of Microcystin (blue-green algae) have been sampled on the lake recently. The lake is currently experiencing a blue-green algae bloom, which can cause nausea, vomiting, and skin rashes when ingested.

  • Walleye – Fair: Nightcrawlers are working for some anglers.

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is at crest.

  • Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers have been catching quality-sized bass all summer.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 78.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is very good.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: August 6, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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