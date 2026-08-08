Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Early August Fishing Rated Good
Stop by the aquarium (in the DNR building near the west entrance) at this year’s Iowa State Fair, August 13-23. It’s open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Celebrate a century of aquarium history and memories at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 at the Courtyard Stage. Learn about the aquarium’s most famous resident, Oscar the lake sturgeon and fun facts about the building’s history and unique architectural design.
Area Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Water temperatures are in the mid-70s on most area lakes. Last updated on 08/06/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore near patches of vegetation, from the stone piers in Town Bay; and near the rock piles from boat. Use a piece of crawler on a jig. Most fish are 7-inches.
- Channel Catfish – Fair: Pick up catfish from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom.
- Walleye – Slow: Try drifting or trolling along the dredge cuts and the rock piles in the east basin.
Crawford Creek Impoundment (Ida)
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills along the weedlines in 5-10 feet of water and near submerged brush piles. Bigger fish are 7- to 8-inches long.
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 74.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler on the bottom.
- Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye off shore near the dredge cuts. Use crankbaits, a jig tipped with a minnow fished just off the bottom, or a bottom bouncer with a crawler harness.
- Water Temperature (°F): 74.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Bullhead – Fair: Catch 10- to 11-inch bullhead from shore along the jetties; use a piece of crawler fished on or near the bottom.
- Bluegill – Slow
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll a small jig along the north shore.
- Bluegill – Slow
- Water Temperature (°F): 74.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Lake level is 0.88 inch above crest. Water clarity is around 18 inches.
- Walleye – Fair: Try slip bobber fishing near the rock reefs and submerged vegetation. Best bite is early morning.
- Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching mostly 7- to 8-inch fish.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll a small jig or minnow.
- Bluegill – Fair
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Largemouth Bass – Fair
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Bluegill – Fair
- Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater and weedless baits.
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
River level is 4.84 feet.
- Smallmouth Bass – Slow
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Lake temperatures are in the low to mid-70s with the cooler nights. Water levels are just below crest. The bite is fairly good for most species. Last updated on 08/06/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The bass and panfish bite is good.
- Pumpkinseed – Good: Fish are biting in and around the docks.
- Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 73.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
A lot of vegetation is reaching the surface, making navigation by boat more difficult.
- Water Temperature (°F): 80.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The lake currently has a slight algae bloom.
Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 82.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Elevated levels of Microcystin (blue-green algae) have been sampled on the lake recently. The lake is currently experiencing a blue-green algae bloom, which can cause nausea, vomiting, and skin rashes when ingested.
- Walleye – Fair: Nightcrawlers are working for some anglers.
- Water Temperature (°F): 75.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Lake level is at crest.
- Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers have been catching quality-sized bass all summer.
- Water Temperature (°F): 78.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water clarity is very good.
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