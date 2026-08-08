Reynolds Urges Iowans to Donate Blood

The leader of the organization supplying blood to 80% of Iowa hospitals says there’s been a 30% decline in people under the age of 30 donating blood since 2020 and that’s a major challenge in maintaining an adequate supply. Stacy Sime, CEO of LifeServe Blood Center, says they have about a two-to-three day supply of blood on hand today and that’s under the five-day supply that’s their target.

Iowans may start donating blood at the age of 16, however 16 and 17 year olds must have a consent form signed by a parent to donate. Sime says blood drives in high schools last year generated 15,000 units of blood for LifeServe.

The demand for blood often rises in the summer due to an increase in accidents, just as donations drop due to a variety of factors, including the break in blood drives conducted in schools. Governor Kim Reynolds donated blood at LifeServe location in Johnston on Wednesday to call attention to the current blood shortage.

Members of the governor’s staff donated and a few National Guard soldiers from nearby Camp Dodge did, too, including a soldier in his late 20s who has been a regular blood donor in Ames.

Sime says one donation will directly impact the lives of three hospital patients.

More than 400 EMS services in the U. S. now carry blood products in ambulances to quickly treat accident victims with traumatic injuries. Sime says her organization is supplying blood to ambulance services in Des Moines and West Des Moines.