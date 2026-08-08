North Iowa Outdoors: Hunter Education Program Opens Registration for Fall Courses

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers more than 200 Hunter Education courses per year and now is the time to begin finding one.

Hunter education is a mandatory program that is designed to introduce students to firearms safety and several other life-long skills that are important to the many different types of outdoor recreational opportunities.

Young hunters are not required to complete hunter education until their 16th birthday when they are required to purchase a hunting license.

Students may certify in several different ways such as the traditional classroom course and a hybrid online/field day course. Students 18 years of age and older may certify completely online with no field day requirement. For more information on course options, visit: https://www.iowadnr.gov/ things-do/hunting-trapping/ hunter-education-safety

“In person courses fill fast, especially in the fall. New hunters and parents of new hunters are encouraged to check the website weekly for course availability in your area. If you wait to sign up, you might not be able to get in,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

To find a course and begin the registration process, go to https://license. gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ EventsHome.aspx

Hunter Education is required for anyone who plans to purchase a hunting license and was born after Jan. 1, 1972. Iowa recognizes hunter education certificates issued by another state and some foreign nations.