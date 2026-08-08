Camper Fire at Kossuth County Fairgrounds Destroys Motor Home, Killing Family Cat

ALGONA, Iowa — A camper fire at the Kossuth County Fairgrounds destroyed a motor home and killed a family cat Thursday evening, though its owners escaped injury and managed to save their dog before the vehicle became engulfed in smoke and flames, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received multiple 911 calls about 5:27 p.m. Friday reporting a camper on fire along the west side of the midway at the fairgrounds, where the Kossuth County Fair was underway Aug. 4-8.

The Algona Fire Department and Kossuth County EMS were paged to the scene. Sheriff’s deputies who were assigned to work the fair also responded and helped evacuate the midway area to keep fairgoers safe.

The camper, a 2005 Holiday Rambler motor home, was registered to Timothy and Kerissa Hall of Des Moines, the release said. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The owner was able to remove the family dog from the camper before it became engulfed in thick smoke and fire, according to the sheriff’s office. A family cat did not survive.

The Algona Fire Department de-energized the camper and extinguished the blaze. Investigators believe the fire began in the rear bedroom area of the motor home, possibly originating from a roof air conditioner unit, according to the release. The interior of the camper was a complete loss.

The Halls are employed by the midway carnival operating at the fair, the sheriff’s office said. The midway was reopened to the public after the scene was made safe.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Algona Fire Department, Kossuth County EMS and the Algona Police Department.