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Worth County Enters Agreement with Minnesota Counties

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: August 6, 2026

The Worth County Secondary Roads Department has entered into agreements with neighboring Minnesota counties regarding bridges according to Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm.

Brumm stated that he understands why this kind of an arrangement would be made.

Brumm explained that there may be some sort of cost share request made for the bridge that he highlighted and that he understood why.

Brumm recommended approval of the Memorandum of Understanding which the board voted in favor of.

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: August 6, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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