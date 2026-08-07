Worth County Enters Agreement with Minnesota Counties
The Worth County Secondary Roads Department has entered into agreements with neighboring Minnesota counties regarding bridges according to Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm.
Brumm stated that he understands why this kind of an arrangement would be made.
Brumm explained that there may be some sort of cost share request made for the bridge that he highlighted and that he understood why.
Brumm recommended approval of the Memorandum of Understanding which the board voted in favor of.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.