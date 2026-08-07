AudioLocal NewsMedia

Worth County Deals With Rotten Grain in Manly

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: August 6, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were made aware of an issue in Manly regarding rotten grain. Worth County Public Health Director Shana Butler explained the situation to the board.

Butler presented the residents’ case to the owners of the grain.

She explained that the owners were very proactive in trying to help the affected residents in Manly.

After working with the grain owners, Butler took the time to reassure affected residents.

Butler wanted to make sure the supervisors were aware of the situation in Manly and its resolution to the problem.

 

 

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: August 6, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button