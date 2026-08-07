Worth County Deals With Rotten Grain in Manly

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were made aware of an issue in Manly regarding rotten grain. Worth County Public Health Director Shana Butler explained the situation to the board.

Butler presented the residents’ case to the owners of the grain.

She explained that the owners were very proactive in trying to help the affected residents in Manly.

After working with the grain owners, Butler took the time to reassure affected residents.

Butler wanted to make sure the supervisors were aware of the situation in Manly and its resolution to the problem.