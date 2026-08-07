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Local News

Mason City Motorcyclist, 28, Injured in Deer Collision Near Clear Lake

Jared Allen Jared Allen35 minutes agoLast Updated: August 7, 2026

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A Mason City man suffered minor injuries Thursday night when his motorcycle collided with a deer east of Clear Lake, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on 300th Street east of Grouse Avenue at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 6.

Deryck Leitner Jr., 28, of Mason City, was riding eastbound on Grouse Avenue when a deer struck his motorcycle. Leitner was thrown from the motorcycle, and the bike came to rest in the north ditch.

Leitner suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. No assisting agencies were listed.

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Jared Allen Jared Allen35 minutes agoLast Updated: August 7, 2026
Jared Allen

Jared Allen

Weather enthusiast, father, husband and radio guy for KIOW and KHAM! Northiowanow.com website editor.
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