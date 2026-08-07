Kathy (Ellefson) Boeshart-Treanor

Kathy L. (Ellefson) Boeshart-Treanor, age 78, a resident of Clear Lake, IA, and a longtime employee at Oakwood Care Center and Culver’s Restaurant, in Clear Lake, IA, passed away August 3, 2026, at the Lutheran Retirement Home, Northwood, as a result of Dementia/Alzheimer’s related complications.

A visitation with viewing will be held from 5-7 PM, Monday, August 10, 2026, at the Andrews Funeral Homes, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond, IA. A short time of reflection and sharing will occur at 7 PM. Memorials or sympathies can be directed in care of Kathy’s son, Kevin Boeshart, 707 7th St. N.E., Belmond, IA 50421.

Kathy Lu Ellefson, the daughter of Vern and Josephine “Pip” (Nardicchio) Ellefson, was born May 20, 1948, at Mason City, IA. She grew up and lived in Clear Lake where she attended Clear Lake Community Schools and graduated from Clear Lake High School.

Kathy was united in marriage to Fletcher Boeshart and although they later divorced, Kathy’s life was blessed with three sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, all of which she cherished and supported in any way she was able.

Kathy was united in marriage a second time to Gerald Treanor, however, after several years the couple’s marriage was dissolved.

Kathy was a lifelong homemaker and hardworking cook at the Oakwood Care Center where she always went above and beyond expectations of her position to ensure that the residents got specific and special meals quite often, even sending other staff to grab a carryout for them from time to time. She would put the needs and wishes of others before those of her own, was truly a gift to others Kathy was an excellent baker and very creative in nature. She loved to bake cookies for friends and family, and her creativity was meticulous in the way she would decorate each one. She even had a knack for turning “Nutter Butter’s” into cute Santa Claus and Snowmen. She also did a lot of handcrafted one of a kind crocheted items over the years. She was active in various bowling leagues in earlier years. Kathy loved the outdoors and was very proficient at shooting handguns even to the points of scoring 98% efficiency impressing many even those trained in the world of law enforcement. She loved animals and was very fond of Kevin’s dog, Bentley. Her family, special friends and those who knew her well will remember her as “funky”, “outgoing”, “a loved and loving lady”, a bit “goofy”, and “lots of fun” with a spunk that will not be forgotten. Kathy was known to liven up the occasion whether it was shopping for her favorite jeans, hollering throughout the store “Gloria, Gloria” in search of her favorite Gloria Vanderbilt jeans, or chilling and having fun at a Toby Keith concert. She was known to often play his tunes full blast. She loved to work crosswords and word searches and most certainly blocked everything else out of her world while watching her favorite gameshows.

For more than 20 years Kathy was employed at Culver’s in Clear Lake, IA, where one would find her floating about the restaurant attending to maintaining its cleanliness, being sure that customers were satisfied with their meals and their service. Through visiting with both friends and acquaintances, her hospitality poured out boundlessly to make customer’s visits and meal at Culver’s a great experience. Kathy was even known to stroll about the place gently caring for a patron’s baby, so they had a moment to eat a hot meal. For many years she worked at the Surf Ballroom in security which was quite unique for a lady small in stature, but her outgoing personality made up for that many times over.

Even in her mental decline Kathy’s trait of wanting to work and make others’ lives better would show daily as she would walk around the Kanawha Community Home and the Lutheran Home cleaning and wiping things down and tidying up as only Kathy would do. It gave her a reason to get up every day! Kathy experienced many tragedies with the tremendous loses of two sons, Jeff and Ryan during her life, along with other speed bumps along the way, but she always put one foot in front of the other and moved forward in a positive direction.

Her memory will continue to live on in the lives of her son, Kevin (Katie) Boeshart and their family Avery, Ryan, and Hunter, all of Belmond, IA; granddaughter Ryanna, her son Grayson, and boyfriend Josh all of Des Moines, IA; grandson Aaron Boeshart of North Carolina; grandson Bailey (Makia) Miller and their son Beau Miller of Swaledale, IA; brothers Vern (Sally) Ellefson, Clear Lake, IA, and Earl (Kay) Ellefson, Utah. Special friends Tonja Boeshart, Ames, IA; Jody and Todd Applegate, Clear Lake, IA; her buddy “Bentley” a spaniel-doodle; along with nieces, nephews, and countless friends near and far will also cherish their memories of Kathy.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Jeff and Ryan Boeshart; and sister, Lucinda Wefel.