AudioLocal NewsMedia
Forest City Continues Curb and Gutter Work
Area drivers making their way through Forest City may have to avoid some construction zones as the city has reached an agreement with Groves Contracting.
Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes explained where the next project will be located.
The project is expected to begin shortly.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.