Sales Tax Holiday is Friday and Saturday

Iowa’s annual two-day sales tax “holiday” is this Friday and Saturday. Carol Ehlers, an Iowa State University Extension Health and Human Sciences educator, says parents can get a break in their back-to-school shopping.

That’s because shoppers will not pay the state sales tax or any local option sales taxes on those items. Ehlers recommends that parents take an inventory of what children already have, what they need for the school year, set a budget and stick to it. Ehlers says the process can show kids the difference between needs and wants.

The Iowa Department of Revenue has a long list of things that are exempt from sales taxes during this two-day period, as well as items that will still be taxed. Find a link to the list at www.radioiowa.com. Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday kicks off Friday at 12:01AM on Friday and runs through midnight on Saturday.