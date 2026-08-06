One Vision Dunk Tank Returns to Clear Lake City Park Aug. 15

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — One Vision will host a Dunk Tank fundraiser Aug. 15 at Clear Lake City Park as part of Bash at the Lake, giving community members the chance to dunk local leaders and familiar faces for a cause.

The event is open to the public and benefits One Vision’s mission to support people with disabilities in pursuing their best life.

Participants competing to be dunked will also compete for donations, with the top fundraiser earning the title of “Wave Maker,”.

The lineup of dunk tank participants and their scheduled times includes Clear Lake Police Chief Mike Colby at 11:15 a.m., Clear Lake Community School District Superintendent Ian Dye at 11:35 a.m., and Ellen Pritchard Sedlock of Pritchards at 11:55 a.m.

Also scheduled are Jason Miller of Zion Lutheran Church at 12:15 p.m., Robert Powers of Bank Iowa at 12:35 p.m., and Stacy Doughan of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce at 12:55 p.m.

The afternoon lineup includes Dennis Muyskens of Hogan-Hansen at 1:15 p.m., Paxton Farmer of First Gabrielson Agency at 1:35 p.m., and Zach Hermanson of Hall Realty at 1:55 p.m.

Rounding out the schedule are One Vision’s Krystal Thoe at 2:15 p.m. and Mark Dodd at 2:55 p.m.

Ball prices are set at $5 for one ball, $10 for three balls, or $25 for an automatic dunk.

Those who want to prepay for throws or sponsor someone else to dunk can stop by One Vision’s booth at Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake on Aug. 13 to make a donation.

The event is free and open to the public.