Moderate Drought Expands Across North Iowa as Dry July Persists

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dry conditions in late July degraded much of Iowa’s water outlook, with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map showing moderate drought conditions stretching across nearly all of North Iowa, according to a Water Summary Update from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The Aug. 4 Drought Monitor map shows a band of moderate drought (D1) covering much of northern Iowa, including areas north and west of Mason City, with abnormally dry (D0) conditions bordering it to the east.

The expansion of moderate drought across northern and western Iowa during July kept a drought watch active in the northwest part of the state, while dry conditions continued to degrade or persist elsewhere, according to the DNR. Central and northeastern Iowa, by contrast, maintained stable conditions due to above-normal precipitation.

Soil moisture levels decreased across much of the state during July, while streamflow levels statewide were largely classified as normal.

Statewide precipitation for July averaged 4.50 inches, or 0.33 inches above normal, but rainfall was unevenly distributed. Central and northeastern Iowa received two to three times their normal monthly totals, while other regions, including much of North Iowa, saw significant rainfall deficits.

Statewide temperatures averaged 76.5 degrees in July, 3.1 degrees above normal, making it roughly the 25th warmest July in 154 years of recordkeeping, the DNR said.

Under Iowa’s Drought Plan, drought watches remain in effect for the northwest and southwest drought regions, while the state’s three other drought regions carry a normal designation, according to the update. Statewide, nearly 45% of Iowa is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with nearly 30% in moderate drought, based on current U.S. Drought Monitor data.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s August outlook calls for an increased chance of above-normal temperatures statewide, with equal chances of above-, below- or near-normal precipitation. The seasonal outlook through October projects drought conditions in western and northwestern Iowa will likely persist and expand across the northwestern quarter of the state.

“July brought sharp contrasts in precipitation across Iowa, with heavy rain in central and northeastern Iowa while northern and western regions continued to remain dry,” said Jessica Reese McIntyre, DNR environmental specialist. “A drought watch remains active in the northwest alongside a new watch for southwest Iowa. As the state transitions into its drier season, forecasts favor drought persistence rather than relief.”

The report was prepared by technical staff from the Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department. The full water summary is available at www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.