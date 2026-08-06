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Grassley Issues Statement After Democrat Opposition Stalls Farm Bill

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor12 hours agoLast Updated: August 6, 2026

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a lifelong family farmer, issued a statement after the Senate Agriculture Committee failed to advance the 2026 Farm Bill due to Democrats’ refusal to provide bipartisan support for the legislation.

He went on to add:

“I’m very disappointed Democrats blocked the Farm Bill today in protest over commonsense reforms that root out waste in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and protect the integrity of the SNAP program. Democrats’ obstruction leaves the fate of the Farm Bill in serious jeopardy at a time when farmers need our help.

  “I’ve fought tooth and nail for years to deliver a new, five-year Farm Bill and nationwide, year-round E15 for Iowa’s family farmers, and I’m not done working toward that goal. Rural America is counting on us.

  “Farmers don’t throw in the towel when the going gets tough, and Democrats shouldn’t either. It’s up to Democrats to put politics aside, engage in good faith negotiations and accept bipartisan compromise in order to get the Farm Bill passed in the Senate this year. I’m hopeful the committee can improve the bill and vote again when the Senate returns in September to achieve a more positive outcome.”

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor12 hours agoLast Updated: August 6, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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