Grassley Issues Statement After Democrat Opposition Stalls Farm Bill
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a lifelong family farmer, issued a statement after the Senate Agriculture Committee failed to advance the 2026 Farm Bill due to Democrats’ refusal to provide bipartisan support for the legislation.
He went on to add:
“I’m very disappointed
“I’ve fought tooth and nail for years to deliver a new, five-year Farm Bill and nationwide, year-round E15 for Iowa’s family farmers, and I’m not done working toward that goal. Rural America is counting on us.
“Farmers don’t throw in the towel when the going gets tough, and Democrats shouldn’t either. It’s up to Democrats to put politics aside, engage in good faith negotiations and accept bipartisan compromise in order to get the Farm Bill passed in the Senate this year. I’m hopeful the committee can improve the bill and vote again when the Senate returns in September to achieve a more positive outcome.”
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