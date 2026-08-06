Clear Lake’s YohnCo. Rebrands as Kettlefield Site Development Under New Owner Laura Yohn

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — YohnCo., a Clear Lake site development company with roots dating to 1946, has rebranded as Kettlefield Site Development under new sole owner Laura Yohn, the company announced Thursday.

The name change follows a January 2025 sale of YohnCo.’s ready-mix concrete production assets to Cemstone Concrete Materials, based in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. Yohn, previously a silent minority partner in YohnCo., purchased the remaining company, which includes excavation, material hauling and foundation building equipment. With the company’s previous majority owner no longer involved, Yohn is now sole owner and leads Kettlefield, according to the release.

“We have a new owner and management group offering new products that have created the need to rebrand,” said Chad Nichols, Kettlefield’s chief financial officer. “Most importantly, Kettlefield has a very different business style and philosophy in comparison to past leadership.”

Michael Moffett has joined the company as chief operations officer, rounding out Kettlefield’s management team. Moffett brings 25 years of experience in the construction and excavation industries, according to the release.

Kettlefield is based in Clear Lake and serves North Central Iowa, specializing in civil, commercial and residential site development. The company can be hired for individual services or as a single contractor handling an entire site, including demolition and pavement removal, grading, utility work, foundation excavation, footings and walls, and finished concrete work such as basement floors, building pads and driveways.

The company said bundling services into site development packages simplifies scheduling and coordination for customers while lowering costs, with savings passed on as more work is packaged together.