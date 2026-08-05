Hancock County Board Discusses Data Center Possibilities

The Hancock Count Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to discuss a possible ordinance for crypto mining, solar farm, data centers, and battery storage facilities. The issue was met with a full room of residents and individuals concerned over the idea of a data center coming to Hancock County.

Supervisor Bud Jermeland stated that he had done some investigating of his own on data centers by going to the Altoona center. He told the gathered crowd that they have been reading from opinions online without investigating the facts and those he spoke with on his trip reaffirmed what he thought to be true.

Jermeland explained that campers nearby felt that nothing had changed with some coming annually to the camping site adjacent to the data center.

He then addressed the gallery. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/08/HData-2.wav

He also reassured the crowd that the board was not going to approach the subject of data centers lightly.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons expressed concern that the discussion centered on just data centers. He wanted residents to know that every step will be followed when it came to zoning and regulation.

Rayhons tied the loss in population in the area to a lack of future job opportunities for area youth. He emphasized that an accurate and truthful discussion was needed in looking at issues like data centers.

The board took no action but left open the possibility of drafting ordinances on the issues.