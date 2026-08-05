Forest City Council Hears About EOR Resolution
The Forest City Council was presented with a couple of measures regarding becoming the Employer of Record for the Forest City Economic Development according to City Administrator Tony Mikes.
With the retirement of Beth Bilyeu as Executive Director, the position now comes open according to Mikes.
The city council also approved the 28E agreement pertaining to the employer of record status.
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