5th Annual Dalton Cooper Memorial Cruise Set for Aug. 8, Winding Through North Iowa

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa — The fifth annual Dalton Cooper Memorial Cruise will roll through six North Iowa communities on Saturday, Aug. 8, raising money for a memorial scholarship while honoring the young man’s memory with a ride that ends where it began, at Buckets Bar and Grill.

Registration for the cruise opens at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at Buckets Bar and Grill in Buffalo Center. Motorcycles, cars, trucks and UTVs and ATVs are all welcome to join.

The cost is $20 per vehicle, with all passengers riding free will donation. The registration fee covers a meal at the end of the night and a donation to a North Iowa Community School Memorial Scholarship established in Cooper’s honor.

Riders will pull out of Buckets at 1:30 p.m. and follow a route through five towns before returning to Buffalo Center. The stops include the Patriot Bar & Grill in Lakota; Main Street Pub & Grill and Johanson’s in Bancroft; Reeb’s and Smidty’s in Titonka; Buckets Bar and Grill in Thompson; and the Legion in Kiester.

Before heading back into Buffalo Center, the cruise will pass through the Buffalo Center Cemetery, driving by Cooper’s headstone, organizers said.

The event wraps up back at Buckets Bar and Grill in Buffalo Center with supper, drinks and a DJ from 6 to 9 p.m. A silent auction will also be held during the event.

For more information on the event CLICK HERE.