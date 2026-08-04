The Mason City Council Meeting for August 4, 2026

The Mason City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting on your PC, Mac, iPad, or Android by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82250283727pwd=AWPapoQd2QaUG5zLmZPMaBOBXNq5p1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

ROLL CALL –

ADOPT AGENDA –

SPECIAL ITEMS –

NOTICE TO PUBLIC: PUBLIC FORUM: The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public only on agenda items during the public forum. You are asked to give your name, address, and the agenda item number or topic you are referring to on the agenda. Please keep your comments concise and limited to three minutes.

CONSENT AGENDA – All items listed under the Consent Agenda will be enacted by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless a request is made prior to the time Council votes on the motion.

1. MINUTES – Regular Minutes of July 21, 2026

2. CLAIMS dated July 23 and 30, 2026

3. Administrator recommending approval Appoint/hire Krysten Foster as City Engineer, at a Grade S, Step 9,

$144,019

4. Administrator recommending approval Reso. levying assessments for charges on certain properties and the certification of same to the County Treasurer for collection

5. Administrator recommending approval Reso. levying special assessment for tree removal charges on certain properties and the certification of same to the County Treasurer for collection

6. Administrator recommending approval Reso. accepting work and ordering payment for construction of the “2026 Pavement Marking Program Project No. 26-1002”

7. Administrator recommending approval Reso. approving Amendment No. 4 with WHKS & Co. for professional services related to the “N. Pierce Avenue & 12th Street NW Roundabout” Project

8. Administrator recommending approval Reso. dedication of ROW East of N Illinois Ave – South Birch Dr Trail

parking to the agenda dedicating property at the North Illinois Avenue

and Birch Drive Trail as public Right-of-Way

9. Administrator recommending approval

a. Reso. accepting work and ordering payment for construction of the “12th Street NW Turn Lane Improvements”

b. Reso. ordering preparation of final plat and schedule of assessments for

the 12th Street Turn Lane Improvements Project

PUBLIC HEARING

10. Administrator recommending approval Resolution authorizing vacation of portions of public utility easements at property commonly known as 1036 4th Street Southwest

ACTION

11. Administrator recommending approval Ord. amending the city code by repealing Title 4: “Health and Sanitation”, Chapter 2: “Garbage, Refuse, Recyclables and Yard Waste” Article C: “Solid Wastes”, Section 2: “Collection by City” Paragraph C “Recyclables” and Section 3: “Container Specifications” and adopting a new Section 2C and Section 3 in lieu thereof (FINAL)

Adjournment