The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 4, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/728406981
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:30 a.m. Updates on maintenance
9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider quote(s) for time reporting/time clock system
10:00 a.m. Consider corrective transfer of funds from Mokry Trust Fund to General Basic
10:05 a.m. Consider resignation of Zoning Board member, discuss appointment of Zoning Board member
10:10 a.m. Discuss possible ordinance for crypto mining, solar farm, data center and battery storage facilities
10:30 a.m. Consider claims
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:45 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider claims/stamped warrants
Consider drainage invoices
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
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