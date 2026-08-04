The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 4, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/728406981

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:30 a.m. Updates on maintenance

9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider quote(s) for time reporting/time clock system

10:00 a.m. Consider corrective transfer of funds from Mokry Trust Fund to General Basic

10:05 a.m. Consider resignation of Zoning Board member, discuss appointment of Zoning Board member

10:10 a.m. Discuss possible ordinance for crypto mining, solar farm, data center and battery storage facilities

10:30 a.m. Consider claims

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:45 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Consider drainage invoices

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item