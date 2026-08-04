Sharon Renshaw

Sharon K. Renshaw, age 89 passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2026 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA.

A memorial service for Sharon will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City, with Mr. Harlan Nyhus officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Sharon’s final resting place will be near Lake of the Woods in Canada. She will join her husband Fred.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is assisting the Renshaw family.

Sharon Kay Helvick was born on July 14, 1937 to parents Garmon and Alvada (Fosse) Helvick. She graduated from Forest City High School.

On August 3, 1954 she was united in marriage with Fred Renshaw at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They farmed near Lake Mills where they raised their family. Sharon lived a life centered on faith, family and love. As a devoted farm wife and mother of three she dedicated herself to caring for her family and creating a warm, welcoming home.

The family liked to travel and in early years they took many fishing trips and vacations to Northern Minnesota. Later, Sharon and Fred traveled the US in their RV as well as visiting many countries. Eventually Fred and Sharon made their home on Pine Mountain Lake near Backus, MN, where she was involved in the real estate business. After some time, they moved to Lake of the Woods, near Sioux Narrows, Canada. Winters were spent in Green Valley, Arizona.

Some of Sharon’s favorite activities were golfing, boating, snowmobiling, and spending time with family and friends. She loved entertaining friends and hosting parties. She had been involved in 4-H club, spent hours gardening, sewing, knitting and quilting, and she was a superb cook. Sharon and Fred belonged to a square dance club as well.

Her gentle spirit, kind heart, and unwavering love touched the lives of all who knew her. Sharon’s passing leaves a tremendous void, her family finds comfort in the countless memories they shared and in the legacy of love, strength and kindness she leaves behind. Sharon’s life was a beautiful example of selfless devotion, and she will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

She is survived by her three children: Sheila (Tom) Harmon of Bemidji, MN, James (Barb) Renshaw of Lake Mills, IA, and Jill (Rick) Trevisani of Fort Lauderdale, FL; eight grandchildren: Luci Evans of Marshall, MN, Eddie Harmon of Bemidji, MN, Katie Renshaw of Des Moines, IA, Karla (Andrew) Faber of Forest City, IA, Kelly (Ben) Nieman of Clear Lake, IA, Tony (Kelsie) Sheimo of Fort Myers, FL, Sally Sheimo of New York City, and Bailey Sheimo of Miami, FL; and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Laurie Hillis of South Jordan, UT; brother-in-law Robert (Heather) Renshaw of Richardson, TX; and other relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred Renshaw in 2018; two brothers Frank and Michael Helvick; and a sister-in-law Patricia (Jerry) Millard.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love and support during this difficult time.