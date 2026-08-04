Paul Schultz

Paul J Schultz, 75, of Clarion passed away peacefully at his home on August 3rd, 2026 surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 8th, 2026, at the First Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, Iowa with Pastor Craig officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, August 7th, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Paul was born on October 20th, 1950, to Henry and Jessie (Dawkins) Schultz in Eagle Grove, IA. He was raised and educated in Eagle Grove, graduating from the Eagle Grove High School in 1969. Paul then moved to Clarion later that year. Paul was united in marriage to Melanie Wilson, where they had 2 children, Troy and Brad. They later divorced. Paul was then united in marriage to Beth (Nichols) Brooks on May 22, 1982. Paul lovingly welcomed Beth’s 2 boys, Rod and Chris, and raised them as his own children. Paul and Beth made their home in Clarion.

Paul started his career working for Wright County maintenance. He then was a truck driver for Hagie Manufacturing before working at Eaton Corporation. He then began his law enforcement career, starting with the ambulance crew and as a reserve with the Clarion Police Department. After successfully completing his training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, he joined the Wright County Sheriff’s Office as a full-time deputy. In 1999, he decided to run for Wright Count Sheriff and in 2000, was elected. He served his county with respect and pride until he decided to retire in 2013. After his retirement, he continued to work as a truck driver for Ennis Corporation. He loved being a truck driver.

Paul loved fishing, going on several fishing trips with family and his friends, with several trips up to the Minnesota lakes. He also loved hunting and NASCAR. A couple of his fondest memories was being able to drive a NASCAR racecar at both the Michigan and Kansas City Speedways.

Paul is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beth; his 4 boys, Troy (wife Angie), Brad (wife Lisa), Rod (wife Shannon), and Chris (wife Michelle); 10 grandchildren Paeten, Brandon, Lauren, Paige, Abby, Alex, Morgan, Quinn, Madison and Mallory; 1 great grandchild Kyson; brothers Larry and Marion; several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother Jessie and father Henry; sisters Donna and Katerine; brothers Melvin and Tim.