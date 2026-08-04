Mitchel “Mike” Ritter

Mitchel “Mike” Eugene Ritter, 81, of Texas and formerly of Goodell, passed away on February 8, 2026, at McAllen Heart Hospital in McAllen, Texas.

A Memorial Service for Mike and his son, Dennis Ritter, will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will be in the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Celebration of Life will be held from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2026 at Goodell Community Hall, 315 Broadway Street in Goodell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mike’s family.

Ewing Funeral Home of Belmond is in charge of arrangements.

Mike was born on May 18, 1944, to Minnie Ritter, and was raised in the Hampton and Dumont areas. He served in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1966. On June 18, 1966, he married JoAnn Smit at the First Reformed Church Parsonage in Meservey, Iowa. They shared nearly 60 years of marriage and raised one son, Dennis.

Mike spent his working career in a variety of roles at companies including Shield & Bantam Company, Winnebago Industries, Mike’s Welding and Repair, and lowa Mold & Tool, where he worked for 25 years before retiring due to declining health.

In 1972, Mike and JoAnn moved to Goodell, lowa. Mike spent much of his time in his beloved “shop,” whether tinkering on projects or visiting with friends and neighbors who stopped or passed by. He was always quick to strike up a conversation and was known to tease just enough to make you smile. Those who knew Mike well knew he never failed to end a phone conversation with, “Love you.”

Mike enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with his “granddog,” Peggy Sue. After wintering for several years in Weslaco, Texas, Mike and JoAnn decided to make Texas their permanent home, where they resided for the past six years.

Mike is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his son, Dennis, of Meservey, Iowa; his sister, Beverly Viet; his brother-in-law, Alvin Smit; his sisters-in-law, Lois Jenison, Joann Smit, and Georgia Smit; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his brothers-in-law, Harlan Smit, Edward Smit, Ernie Hayungs, Merrill Jenison, and Elmer Nedved, Ronald Viet; and his sisters-in-law, Betty Nedved, lone Hayungs.