Mason City Named 2026 All-Star Community by Iowa League of Cities

MASON CITY — Mason City has been named a 2026 All-Star Community by the Iowa League of Cities for its River City Riverwalk and Waterfront District, the league announced.

The city will be recognized at an awards banquet during the League’s Annual Conference & Exhibit, set for Sept. 23-25 in Bettendorf.

The All-Star Community Award is the most prestigious honor the league gives to cities, according to the Iowa League of Cities. Entries are judged by a panel of former city officials and others familiar with municipal government, who determine winners based on innovative efforts in areas such as urban renewal, development, preservation, collaborative efforts and quality-of-life improvements.

Mason City was one of three of Iowa’s 940 cities to receive the recognition this year. West Branch and Story City were also named All-Star Community Award winners.

Mason City transformed a once-overgrown and underutilized stretch of Willow Creek into the River City Riverwalk and Bill Schickel Plaza, a public space that blends nature, art and architecture while supporting the continued revitalization of downtown. The project opened in June 2025, converting a dormant area into a destination where residents and visitors can walk, gather and experience the community’s cultural and architectural heritage.

The Riverwalk features accessible trails, native landscaping, public art and educational elements inspired by Mason City’s Prairie School architectural legacy. At its center is Harmony in Light, a laser-cut stainless steel sculpture by artists Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk of HYBYCOZO Studios. The plaza also honors former Mayor Bill Schickel, recognizing his decades of service to the community.

The Riverwalk is located within Mason City’s Downtown Cultural and Entertainment District, where it enhances connections between nearby housing, entertainment venues, parks and future hotel and convention facilities. City officials said the project provides new recreational, educational and economic opportunities while encouraging outdoor activity and community engagement.

The Iowa League of Cities congratulated Mason City on the achievement.

The Iowa League of Cities, founded in 1898, is the oldest continuously operating municipal league in the country. The not-for-profit organization serves as a unified voice for cities, providing advocacy, training and guidance to Iowa’s cities.