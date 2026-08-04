Dennis Ritter

Dennis Eugene Ritter, 59, of Meservey, passed away on July 30, 2026, as the result of a boating accident.

A Memorial Service for Dennis and his father, Mike Ritter, will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2026 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will be in the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Celebration of Life will be held from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2026 at Goodell Community Hall, 315 Broadway Street in Goodell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dennis’ family.

Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis was born on November 24, 1966, in Belmond, Iowa, the son of Mike and JoAnn Ritter.

Dennis grew up in Goodell, Iowa, and graduated from Belmond-Klemme High School in 1986. He moved to Meservey in 1996, where he had lived since. Known to many of his friends as “Tex”, Dennis was a man with one of the biggest hearts-someone who would do anything for anyone. His kindness and caring nature touched the lives of many, and his big, infectious smile brought joy to those around him. Dennis had a way of making people feel welcome and valued, and his genuine friendship and willingness to lend a helping hand will be remembered by all who knew him.

Dennis found happiness in the simple things in life. He loved spending time at the shop in Goodell and enjoyed anything outdoors. Whether he was fishing, hunting, or gardening, Dennis was happiest when he was outside. He loved his dog, Peggy Sue, who was a loyal companion and brought him much happiness. Dennis passed away doing what he loved, out on the water.

He is lovingly remembered by his mother, JoAnn Ritter; his uncle, Alvin Smit; his aunts, Lois Jenison, Georgia Smit, and Joanne Smit; his special cousin, Pam Wonsmos, whom he considered the sister he never had; and his special friend, Sara Pals; along with numerous cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

Dennis was welcomed into eternal rest by his father, Mike Ritter, who passed in February of 2026; along with his grandparents, Ben and Ida Smit, and Minnie Ritter; his aunts, Jackie Smit, Betty Nedved, Ione Hayungs, and Beverly Viet; and his uncles, Harlan Smit, Edward Smit, Merrill Jenison, Elmer Nedved, and Ronald Viet.

Dennis will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the love he gave so freely, his generous heart, and the joy he brought to everyone fortunate enough to know him.