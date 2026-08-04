Area Food Bank Calls for Assistance

by Jared Allen

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is asking North Iowans to help meet a growing need for emergency food assistance.

Food bank representative Ozzie Ohl says high living costs, benefit reductions and other financial pressures are bringing more families through its doors.

Ohl says about one in eight people experiences food insecurity. Last year, Hawkeye Harvest provided enough food to prepare four days of meals for more than 25,000 people from 88 North Iowa communities.

Throughout August, donations will go twice as far through the food bank’s “Give Where You Live” campaign.

Every donation will be matched dollar for dollar, up to 20-thousand dollars. Ohl says the food bank can also stretch those donations much further than the average shopper.

Donations can be made through the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank website, mailed to P.O. Box 1565 in Mason City, or delivered weekdays from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 122 South Adams Avenue.

The matching campaign continues through the end of August.