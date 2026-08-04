17th Annual North Iowa Nationals Roars Into Rockwell Aug. 6-8

ROCKWELL — The 17th annual North Iowa Nationals truck and tractor pull returns to Chamber Acres in Rockwell Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 6-8, with organizers expecting record crowds and sunny weather for the weekend.

The event, hosted by the Rockwell Lions Club, features five pulling sessions across the three days, along with community breakfasts, a kiddie pedal pull and a Friday night concert.

“We’re super excited. It’s going to be a big event this year like always,” said Tim Nearing with North Iowa Nationals. “It absolutely does” get bigger each year, Nearing said.

The competition draws truck, tractor and semi pullers from across the country. Nearing said the event is nationally sanctioned and pulls competitors from 40 to 50 states, offering significant prize money. North Iowa Nationals was voted Grand National Pull of the Year, Nearing said, an honor selected from among hundreds of pulling events nationwide.

“It’s a big, big deal for a little town like ours,” Nearing said.

First-time attendees are common even 17 years in, according to Nearing.

“That ‘aha’ moment is really something else,” Nearing said, recalling fans who told him at a recent Hefty Days field day in South Dakota that last year was their first time at the Nationals and they planned to return. “We’re coming back again,” Nearing said they told him.

Session 1 kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. with light modified, two-wheel drive truck, super stock open, modified mini, super stock diesel 4×4 truck and modified classes.

Friday’s activities begin with a community breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., served by the Sacred Heart Religious Education Program with a free-will donation accepted. Session 2 gates open at 10 a.m. with the show starting at noon, featuring four-wheel drive trucks, super stock open, limited pro stock and modified classes. Session 3 gates open at 4 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start, including super farm, light super stock, super stock diesel, pro stock, unlimited modified, modified mini and semi classes. A Jason Brown concert follows the pulling action, beginning at 10 p.m.

Saturday opens with another community breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. A kiddie pedal pull for ages 4 through 11 begins registration at 8:30 a.m., with trophies provided by the Rob and Kim Scott family. Session 4 gates open at 10 a.m. with a noon start, featuring light modified, two-wheel drive truck, super farm and super stock diesel 4×4 truck classes. Session 5 gates open at 4 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start, including limited pro stock, four-wheel drive trucks, super stock diesel, pro stock, light super stock, unlimited and semi classes.

Pits will be open to the public throughout the weekend, giving fans a chance to see the machines up close, though they will be closed overnight from midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $30 per session at the gate, or $150 for a full weekend pass at the gate. Advance weekend passes are $125 and save $5 per session when purchased online at rockwellialions.com. Admission for ages 6 to 12 is $10 per session, and children 5 and under are free. A limited number of reserved seats are available this year for an additional $5 per seat. Weekend camping passes are $300 and include two weekend admission passes.

Nearing said the event depends on thousands of volunteers and sponsors. Presenting sponsors Mort’s Water and Mort’s Plumbing & Heating are in their third year backing the event. Additional sponsors include Van Wall, BASF, Syngenta, Curry’s Auto Salvage, Dino’s Dust Control, Stellar Truck & Trailer, Red Power Team, Steffes Auctions, Window World, Marzen Seed, Ziegler CAT, Hefty Seed, Hess Seeds, North Iowa Collision Center and SprayTec, among others, many of whom have supported the event since it began 17 years ago.

Proceeds benefit the Rockwell Lions Club’s community projects, including scholarships. Nearing said the club recently paid off a $250,000 pledge toward Rockwell’s aquatic center funded through the event.

Chamber Acres is located at 500 Elm St. W. in Rockwell. More information and tickets are available at rockwellialions.com/north-iowa-nationals.