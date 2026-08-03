The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 3, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Review and receive the Budget Amendment documents for FYE2027.

6. Set Budget Amendment Hearing for August 24, 2026.

7. Receive semi annual report from the Wright County Treasurer.

8. Wright County Agribusiness Park Update.

9. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update.

10. Discussion and possible action regarding the formal establishment of an internal Wright County Energy, Utility, and Data Center Policy Workgroup, including the designation and appointment of participating board, commission, and staff members.

11. Old Business.

12. New Business.

13. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.