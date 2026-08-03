The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 3, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/possible action – Memorandum of Understanding – Freeborn County/IA bridge numbers are 367110 (43.499467, -93.344225) and 367115 (43.499661, -93.127773)

d. Discussion/possible action – Iowa DOT – Federal-Aid Agreement – CHBP funding agreement for BROSCHBP-C098(102)–GA-98

e. Discussion/possible action – Professional Services Agreement with WHKS – Lincoln 46 Bridge

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Conservation Remodel Project

b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

d. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Building/Grounds

a. General

b. Maintenance

13. WINN-WORTH BETCO

14. Water/Wastewater

15. Department Head Discussion

16. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and Owner/Operator Ag Property)

17. Discussion regarding Worth County Facilities Maintenance Coordinator hiring. It is possible that the Board will recess to closed session according to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(i) “To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance of discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”

18. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

19. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – – 11:30 A.M.

b. DD #6 – Annexation Hearing – 10:30 A.M. and Reclassification Hearing – 10:45 A.M. – August 3

c. 2026 Worth County Farm Bureau Membership Appreciation Picnic – Worth County 4-H Food Stand, Worth County Fairgrounds – August 10 – 5:30 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Adjourn