The Forest City Council Meeting for August 3, 2026

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://meet.google.com/xjx-pykm-msa

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

(Actoin Item)

A. Agenda

B. Approve Council Minutes

• 2026 07 20 Regular Council Minutes

C. Approve Invoices

• 8 3 26 Claims for Packet

D. Approve Licenses & Permits, Shooters Special Event 5-day Liquor License at Bowman

Fine Arts 09/10 – 09/14, 09/15-19, 11/19-23, Dasher Liquor License, Hero’s Parklet

Business

5. Resolution 26-27-05 Forest City Economic Development Employer of Record

• Resolution 26 27 05 FCED Employment

6. 28E Agreement – Forest City Economic Development Employer of Record

7. Resolution 26-27-06 Public Notification Resolution

• Resolution 26 27 06 Public Notification

8. YMCA Childcare

Josh will join us to discuss the current state of the YMCA Childcare Program

9. Task Order No. 19 Amendment to DGR

• TaskOrder19 SPCC Plan Updates Signed by DGR Engineering

10. Task Order No. 20 Amendment to DGR

• TaskOrder20 Arc Flash Assessment Updates Signed by DGR Engineering

11. Resolution No. 26-27-07 Setting Dates For Public Hearing and Bid Letting

2026 Intake Replacement / Rehabilitation Project,

• Resolution No.26 27 07 Setting Dates for Public Hearing and Bid Letting

12. Proposal for Curb & Gutter Replacement from Groves Contracting

• Curb & Gutter Replacement Groves Contracting

• Screenshot 2026 07 31 123308

13. Dionne Lopez – Internship Report

14. Staff Reports

15. Public Forum

This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

16. Adjournment