The Belmond City Council to Meet Monday

The Belmond City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. The council will address the passage of Ordinance 481 on bicycles and micromobility device usage in the city limits. They will hold a public hearing, have a first hearing then waive a second and third reading and adopt the measure in its final form. The council will then review Resolution 2026-27 which is approving a scheduled fine for Chapter 76 of the Code of Ordinances.

The council will then look to pass the consent agenda which includes fireworks permits for home football games for August 28th, September 11th and 25th, and October 2nd.

The council will then turn to new business including a Resolution approving and authorizing a Loan and Disbursement Agreement between the City of Belmond, Iowa, and the Iowa Finance Authority, and authorizing the issuance and securing the payment of $7,545,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes, Series 2026, of the City of Belmond, Iowa, under the provisions of the Code of Iowa. It also provides for a method of payment of said Notes and approving a Tax Exemption Certificate.

In the last council meeting, concerns were raised by residents on parking along 7th Street NE and 10th Avenue NE adjacent to the Jacobsen Elementary School during dismissal.

She also voiced her concerns about the activities that take place as parents get ready to pick up their students from the elementary school.

The council will read Resolution 2026-26 which establishes No Parking zones between 7th St NE and 10th Avenue NE.

The final action on measures deals with the approval of a fifth pay application for $275,545 for work on the Belmond Aquatic Center by Sande Construction.