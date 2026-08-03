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Plas-Tech Achieves Top Five Status Nationwide in the SBA Freedom 250 Patriot Pitch Competiton

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor11 hours agoLast Updated: August 3, 2026
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Plas-Tech Tooling, Inc. of Garner, IA as one of the five finalists advancing to the grand finale of the SBA Freedom 250 Patriot Pitch Competition. As part of the nation’s Freedom 250 celebrations, the competition spotlights the small businesses who leveraged SBA capital products to innovate, scale operations, and strengthen the American economy. The five finalists will make their pitch live before a panel of celebrity judges and a live audience in Washington, D.C. on September 18th to compete for a $1 million cash prize pool funded by Clover Network, Inc.

Plas-Tech Tooling is an advanced manufacturing company specializing in providing high-quality, precision manufacturing solutions. Dean and Marcia Sonquist founded Plas-Tech Tooling in 1993 in a two-car garage.

 

The multi-generational company now occupies 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space in rural North Iowa, creating valuable local jobs and successfully competing in the global market. Plas-Tech has powered their growth through innovative policies and strategic utilization of regional resources and community partnerships. The company with very humble beginnings now has 50 employees, and Sonquist is excited to share his success.

 

Candi Karsjens, Executive Director of the NIACC Pappajohn Center, said “Plas-Tech Tooling represents the very best of Iowa entrepreneurship. They have embraced every opportunity to improve, innovate, and grow. Their practices reflect their belief that investing in people and partnerships is essential to building a strong business and a strong community.”
In the Patriot Pitch Competition, contestants were evaluated on their ability to strengthen American competitiveness, demonstrate strong small business performance and innovation, create economic impact and quality jobs, and show sound business fundamentals and execution readiness. At the live competition, Plas-Tech Tooling will compete for one of five prizes totaling $1 million: $400,000 for first place, $250,000 for second, $150,000 for third, $125,000 for fourth, and $75,000 for fifth.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor11 hours agoLast Updated: August 3, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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