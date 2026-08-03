Plas-Tech Achieves Top Five Status Nationwide in the SBA Freedom 250 Patriot Pitch Competiton
Plas-Tech Tooling is an advanced manufacturing company specializing in providing high-quality, precision manufacturing solutions. Dean and Marcia Sonquist founded Plas-Tech Tooling in 1993 in a two-car garage.
The multi-generational company now occupies 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space in rural North Iowa, creating valuable local jobs and successfully competing in the global market. Plas-Tech has powered their growth through innovative policies and strategic utilization of regional resources and community partnerships. The company with very humble beginnings now has 50 employees, and Sonquist is excited to share his success.
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