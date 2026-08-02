AudioLocal NewsMedia
Sunday Talk: Lahn on Tackling Iowa’s Issues
Zach Lahn is running for Governor of Iowa and took a moment after a stop in Forest City to sit down and talk with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor about what he has heard from constituents along the campaign trail, his core issues, and his vision in our Sunday Talk.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.