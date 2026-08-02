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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Social Security, the Farm Bill, and Graham
U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters on various issues before Congress. Topics includeed Iran, Social Security, military academy nominations, the importance of bipartisanship, the farm bill, E15, the Senate highway bill and Sen. Graham’s passing in our Sunday Talk.
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