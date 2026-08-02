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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Social Security, the Farm Bill, and Graham

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor16 hours agoLast Updated: August 1, 2026

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters on various issues before Congress. Topics includeed Iran, Social Securitymilitary academy nominations, the importance of bipartisanship, the farm bill, E15, the Senate highway bill and Sen. Graham’s passing in our Sunday Talk.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor16 hours agoLast Updated: August 1, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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