Food Waste Program Getting DNR Finalization

The Iowa DNR is finalizing an organic waste management plan for the state as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the amount of stuff that ends up in landfills. A 2022 DNR study found that food waste is the number one material going into landfills. Jeff Phillips with SCS Engineers helped lead a meeting Thursday with groups involved in developing strategies.

The strategies include developing educational materials and increasing storage to handle food donations. Hannah Sperfslage says another is providing grants or incentives for composting facilities.

Food waste prevention and rescue is one of four areas the Iowa Organic Waste Management Plan will focus on, with composting; anaerobic digestion and agricultural practices the others. The plan is expected to be finalized in a few weeks, and working groups will help implement the strategies.