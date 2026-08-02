Belmond Residents Voice Concerns Over 7th Street Parking

In a recent city council meeting, residents of Belmond who live along 7th Street NE are frustrated with parking issues that have developed and continue. One resident made her point to the Belmond City Council.

She emphasized that the problem is especially difficult during the school year.

She also voiced her concerns about the activities that take place as parents get ready to pick up their students from the elementary school.

Mayor Frank Beminio and others asked the city workers to paint the curbside yellow to try and resolve the problem, but the issue persists according to residents along the street.

Residents offered solutions including ones who addressed the council. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/07/BelPark-4.wav

The council heard the issue and will look at what can be done to resolve it.