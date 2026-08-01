Saturday Morning Fishing Report: August Fishing Begins

Grab Yourself a Piece of History Before it’s

Too Late!

Don’t miss your chance to get a commemorative hard card featuring the 1926 Fish and Game Aquarium building. It’s available until the end of September.

Thousands of men, women and children from across Iowa and other states viewed a variety and sizes of native fishes swimming contentedly in aquariums at the 1926 Iowa State Fair. Construction of 21 permanent aquariums were started the week of July 21, 1926. The Aquariums were finished and open for viewing by the first day of the 1926 Fair on August 25.

Stop by the aquarium (in the DNR building near the west entrance) at this year’s Iowa State Fair, August 13-23. It’s open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Celebrate a century of aquarium history and memories at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 at the Courtyard Stage.

Area Weather

Saturday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 80.